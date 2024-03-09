Nepal Day marked in Doha

Kathmandu: The Embassy of Nepal in Doha marked the Nepal Day Celebration on March 8 in Qatar. The event was organized by coinciding with the conclusion of Doha Expo 2023. The Embassy of Nepal said that as high as 500 people attended the Nepal Day Celebration including the Ambassadors of different countries to Qatar and the Commissioner Generals of several countries running their pavilions in the Doha Expo. Inaugurating the Nepal Day Celebration, Deputy Secretary General of Doha Expo, General Mohammad Al Saad, praised for Nepal's active participation in the Expo. During the event, Nepal's Ambassador to Qatar Dr Naresh Bikram Dhakal said that the celebration was crucial for Nepal and briefed the participants about Nepal's geographic condition and natural heritages while sharing about the investment opportunities in Nepal. Nepalese cultural events, dances, processions and parades were also performed on the occasion. Commissioner General of Nepal pavilion Krishna Kumar Subedi said that the event played cruci al role to bring Qatar government on board as a development partner of Nepal. Nepali business community has expected more investment from the Middle East in Nepal after the event. Inaugurated on October 2, the Doha Expo has participation of morethan 100 business firms from 80 plus countries across the world. Source: National News Agency Nepal