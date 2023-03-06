Games, sports

Nepal has defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 42 runs to keep its world cup qualification hope alive.

In the match held under ICC men's World Cup League 2 in the Dubai, UAE earlier today, Nepal defeated the home team by 42 runs after defending a total of 229 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Nepal posts a respectable total of 229 runs, thanks to a brilliant 70 runs by Bhim Sharki. Aarif Sheikh was another notable contributor with 43 runs followed by Kushal Malla (32) and Sandeep Lamichhane (27).

For the bowling side, Junaid Siddique took 3 wickets while Rohan Mustafa and Aryan Lakra took 2 wickets each.

In reply, the UAE side was all out in 45 overs with only 187 runs on the board. Asif Khan and Aryan Lakra scored 82 and 50 runs respectively, but could not avoid a defeat any only one more batsman scored in double figures.

Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee were the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 wickets each. Karan KC, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane and Aarif Sheikh took one wicket each.

With the win, Nepal has moved to the 5th position in the points table in League 2. Nepal will now play a triangular home series involving the UAE and PNG and can make it to the world cup if it wins all the remaining four matches. Nepal will have to win two more matches to retain its ODI status.

Scotland and Oman have already qualified for the world cup with 50 and 44 points respectively in the first and second position. Namibia and the USA are currently in the third and fourth position with 39 and 35 points respectively.

The ICC men's ODI World Cup is taking place in India starting from coming October this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal