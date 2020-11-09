General

Nepal’s Embassy in the United Kingdom organized a Nepal development conference on Saturday. On the occasion, Nepal’s Ambassador to the UK, Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi said the UK-based Nepali communities have contributed to further promote Nepal-Britain relations.

Nepali experts attaining competencies and experience in different sectors at abroad would have spectacular role towards realizing the national campaign of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ and Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Also on the occasion, Leeds University’s Prof Surya Prasad Subedi had shed light on economic diplomacy for the development of Nepal.

Likewise, Prof Dr Padma Simkhada of Huddersfield University had presented a working paper health and interests of Nepali immigrant workers while Dr Krishna Adhikari of Oxford University presented a working paper on the functions of Nepal’s community institutions and their relationship with local governments.

Dr Punam Yadav of University College of London delivered a presentation on the topic ‘Why it is necessary to make gender-wise disaggregated data?’ Likewise, Dr Bachchukailash Kaini of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Arden University made his presentation about the development of health sector in Nepal.

Chief Transport Modeler of UK’s Transport for London Dr Birendra Shrestha presented his working paper on ‘UK’s experience for the management of traffic in Kathmandu’. Bio-diversity scientist Dr Bhaskar Adhikari presented a working paper on the ‘Importance of joint botanical research for the country’s development’.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Subedi had felicitated Ambassador Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal