Nepal has been elected as a member of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) at the 56th plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly for a two-year term starting from 1 January 2023.

The Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, New York announced this through a press release on December 20.

Alongside Nepal, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, and Rwanda were elected from the category of the Top Troop and Police Contributors (TPCCs) to UN Missions. Among the top ten TPCCs, five countries are elected to serve the PBC.

Nepal has been contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security through its unceasing participation in UN peacekeeping operations since 1958. Currently, Nepal stands as the third largest Troop and Police Contributor to UN Peacekeeping. With its experience of peacekeeping for over six decades, Nepal would contribute to the work of the PBC by supporting the implementation of the peacebuilding dimension in peacekeeping, the Permanent Mission stated.

Nepal’s own experience of a uniquely successful homegrown national peace process will greatly help her in contributing to the work of the Peacebuilding Commission.

Earlier, Nepal served the PBC in 2009-10, 2011-15, and 2019-20 as a member of the Organizational Committee. Additionally, Nepal also served as the Chair of the Working Group on Lessons Learned of the Peacebuilding Commission in 2010.

A 31-member body, the PBC was established in 2005 with a mandate to support peace efforts in conflict-affected countries including their reconstruction and institution-building by promoting an integrated, strategic, and coherent approach across the system. PBC also provides advisory services to the UN General Assembly and Security Council on matters of peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

Source: National News Agency Nepal