Nepal-EU Film Festival from Wednesday

Kathmandu: The 13th edition of Nepal-EU Film Festival is being held in the capital from coming Wednesday. The festival is being held this year under the theme "50 years of EU-Nepal relations: celebrating cultural diversity" and will be held from March 20 to 23. The diverse culture, lifestyle and cinematic creativity of Europe is being shared with the Nepali audience to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the EU and Nepal, said Dr Joëlle Hivonnet, Deputy Head of the EU delegation for Nepal. A total of nine European films and eleven Nepali short films will be screened during the festival. The European films include 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (Ireland) directed by Martin McDonagh, 'Miss Viborg' (Denmark) directed by Marianne Blicher, 'Mikado' (Romania, Czech Republic) directed by Emanuel Parvu, 'School Girls' (Spain) directed by Pilar Palomero, 'Luxembourg Luxembourg' (Ukraine) directed by Antonio Lukich, 'Servants' (Czech Republic, Ireland, Romania, Slovakia) directed by Ivan Ostrochovský, 'T he Naked Truth About Zhiguli Band' (Bulgaria) directed by Victor BojinovI, 'Tove' (Finland) directed by Zaida Bergroth and 'The Beast' (Spain) directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. Similarly, the Nepali films to be screened in the festival are 'Dhye Dreams' directed by Shanta Nepali, 'Divination' (Aakhat) directed by Gopal Acharya, 'Hawaman' directed by Samal Bajracharya, 'Kathmandu Monsoon' directed by Nigma Gelu Sherpa, 'Makhmali Udaan' directed by Atin Shrestha, 'Let's Talk Period' directed by Rajin Maharjan, 'Rato Paccheuri' directed by Miraz Roshan Thakuri, 'Sanai' directed by Akanchha Karki, 'The Bull, the Cow, the Calf' directed by Swoyan Maskey Manandhar, 'The Mirage' directed by Santosh Dahal and 'Whril' directed by Anil Kurmi. The festival will travel to the Sudurpaschim province where screenings will continue in the hall of the Far Western University on the 10th and 11th of April. The next destination will be Lumbini province, where there will be screenings on 15 April followed by the Karnali Province w here screenings will take place on the 19th and 2oth of April. The Delegation of the European Union to Nepal is also organising a 'Film Critics Competition' which will culminate into the giving away of a 'Film Critics Award' for the best critic. The EU will publish a call for entry for the film critics competition very soon. The winner of the film critics competition will also be able to travel to Brussels in autumn this year to participate in the mirror festival of Nepali films. Source: National News Agency RSS