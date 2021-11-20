General

The 13th meeting of the Nepal-European Union Joint Commission is scheduled to take place in Kathmandu on November 24, Wednesday.

In order to attend the meeting, Deputy Managing Director of European External Affairs Service for Asia and Pacific Region leading a three-member delegation Paolo Pampaloni has arrived in Kathmandu on Saturday.

The meeting would discuss the regional and multilateral issues of mutual interests and all dimensions of the relations between Nepal and the European Union, an officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal told RSS.

The meeting would also discuss overall aspects of bilateral development cooperation. The EU has been providing support to Nepal in number of areas, including trade and investment, commerce, energy, science and technology, agriculture, human resource development, environmental protection, post-earthquake reconstruction, rural development and education.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudel is leading the Nepali delegation in the meeting. Nepali side is expected to emphatically raise the issue of lifting restriction imposed on Nepali aviation service in the skies of European countries.

It is expected that the EU can remove flight restriction considering Nepal’s commitment to aviation safety manifested in the presentation of a new civil aviation bill in the parliament. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal