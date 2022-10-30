General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed grief over the loss of many lives in Seoul, the capital of Republic of Korea, on Saturday.

“I’m deeply grieved by the news of stampede and loss of many precious lives at Halloween celebration in Seoul. We extend heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of ROK and the bereaved families and wish for a speedy recovery of the injured,” PM Deuba said in the micro blogging site Twitter.

Wire service reports said at least 151 people died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in Seoul. At least another 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal