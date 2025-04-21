Nepal Food Festival Showcases Culinary Delights in Beijing



Beijing: In an effort to promote Nepali cuisine and culture in China, the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing hosted the Nepal Food Festival 2025 in the Chinese capital on Monday. The event was organized under the banner “Celebrating 70 Years of Friendship: Tasting Nepali Flavors, Deepening Connections.”





According to National News Agency Nepal, the festival coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China and was part of the Nepal Visit Year 2025 initiative. Sunil Sharma, Acting Director of the Nepal Tourism Board, emphasized the significance of the event in strengthening ties between the two nations.





During the festival, a video message from Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba was presented, encouraging people worldwide to visit Nepal and experience its rich food culture firsthand. Nepal’s Ambassador to China, Dr. Krishna Prasad Oli, invited attendees to savor the variety of Nepali dishes available, expressing confidence that each dish would be a delightful experience.





Xu Peng, Vice Chairman of the World Tourism Alliance, commended the efforts to promote Nepali cuisine and encouraged attendees to explore the tastes and cultures associated with the dishes. Jin Zhan, Vice Secretary General of the China Association of Travel Services, highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural and touristic connections between Nepal and China.





The festival featured an array of traditional Nepali foods, including Sel Roti, Mo:Mo, Yomari, Juju Dhau, Chatamari, Bara, Gundruk, Mustang Aloo, among others. Additionally, the event included a group performance of songs and cultural shows by Nepali artists.





The festival attracted around 400 attendees, including Chinese government officials, diplomats, ambassadors from countries such as Bolivia, Bulgaria, India, Japan, Sri Lanka, and Panama, as well as media professionals and representatives from Nepali and Chinese communities.

