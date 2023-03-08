General

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal has underlined the need for early operationalization of BIMSTEC Tourism Fund and Tourism Information Center. He also conveyed Nepal’s concurrence for the inclusion of Poverty alleviation as sub-sector under the People to People Contact Sector.

Speaking at the 23rd Session of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials Meeting held virtually in Bangkok, Thailand today, Foreign Secretary Paudyal shared the progress made by Nepal and highlighted the plans of Action prepared by Nepal on Culture and Tourism Sub-Sectors, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here today.

It may be noted that the 5th Summit of BIMSTEC held in Colombo, Sri Lanka last year had reconstituted the areas of cooperation under seven sectors each of them being led by a Member State. Nepal is the lead country in the People to People contact sector and Culture, Tourism and People to People Contact sub-sectors.

The Meeting today also considered the reports of the progress made in different areas of cooperation under BIMSTEC. It endorsed and recommended the Rules of Procedures for BIMSTEC Mechanisms, Terms of Reference for Eminent Persons' Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC, Concept Note and Text of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, among others for approval and adoption by the 19th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting.

The Meeting also finalized the agenda and the proposed text of the Joint Statement of the Nineteenth BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting to be held virtually tomorrow, adds the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal