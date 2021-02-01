General

The Government of Nepal has expressed the belief that all parties involved will respect the will of the people of Myanmar and hoped that the democratic and constitutional process will be restored soon. In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this evening, the government has said that it was closely following the recent developments in Myanmar.

"We are equally concerned about the safety and wellbeing of the detained civilian leaders including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and call for their immediate release," reads the press release.

Source: National News Agency Nepal