Games, sports

Head coach of the Nepal national football team Abdullah Almutairi has expressed his confidence that Nepal would beat India in the friendly match to be held from tomorrow. Although India is stronger than Nepal in football, Nepali team would play this match for the future and not looking back in history, he said at a press conference here on Wednesday. Going by history, Nepal's performances were not satisfactory in the past, but preparations this time are such to secure a win, he said. So far, of the total 19 matches Nepal has played against India, India has won 13 and Nepal only two. Similarly, four matches have ended at a draw. The venue for the friendly matches is the Tripureshwor-based Dasharath Stadium. The first match is scheduled for tomorrow at 5:30 pm and the second for September 5. The matches are as part of preparations for the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship scheduled to take place in Maldives from October 1-16.

Source: National News Agency Nepal