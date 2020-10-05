Human Rights

The meeting dwelt on minimizing problems related to peace and security as well as combating cross-border criminal activities during the ongoing second phase election of Rajya Sabha (Council of States) in the Bihar State of India.

The meeting agreed to take measures to minimise illegal import of arms and exchange the information to combat them between the authorities of both the countries, said chief district officer of Bara, Rudra Prasad Pandit. The

The meeting also agreed to seal off the Indo-Nepal border for three days in view of election in Bihar State.

From Nepal's side, the meeting was attended by 26 people including chief district officer of Rautahat, Bara, Parsa, Chitwan and Nawalparasi districts sharing borders with East and West Champaran districts of Bihar, Superintendent of Police, chief of the National Investigation Office, chief of the Chitwan National Park and chief of the Birgunj custom office. Likewise, from India's side, the meeting was attended by 23 people including District Magistrate of East Champaran Ashok and District Magistrate of West Champaran Kundan Kumar, said Murari Karki, administrative officer at the district administration office, Bara. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal