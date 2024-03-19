Nepal-India international culture conclave to be held in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: The Nepal-India International Culture Conference is to be organized to discuss global interest towards Sanskrit and explore the impacts of Sanskrit in cultural and educational sector. The Policy Research Foundation Nepal, Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi and India Foundation, New Delhi are jointly hosting the conference. As shared, the conference will discuss the contemporary global context where Sanskrit is becoming a subject of study. There are many Sanskrit universities, colleges and schools in Nepal and India. Apart from Nepal and India, there are many researchers and professors studying Sanskrit in various foreign universities. The practice of using the knowledge of ancient Sanskrit texts has been developing even today. Coordinator of the organizing committee, Dr Prem Raj Neupane said the conference was organized to discuss the global needs of Sankrit education and culture where Nepal and India are expected to take the lead. Source: National News Agency Nepal