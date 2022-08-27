General

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has said that the relationship between Nepal and India is stronger at the people's level. Speaking at an event organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Dharan sub-metropolitan city today, he said Nepal-India relations remain strong not only at the government's level but at the people-to-people level.

Minister Karki, who is also the spokesperson of the government, expressed confidence that the Indian government would continue to support the development endeavours of Nepal. With the support and cooperation of friendly countries including India, the current government is working to make the country prosperous.

Speaking at the programme, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said the relationship between Nepal and India is multifaceted and multicultural, while noting that the Government of India has always been positive about its relationship with Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal