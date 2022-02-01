General

A motorable bridge is to be constructed over the Mahakali River with the grant assistance of the government of India. The motorable bridge over the Mahakali would connect Darchula of Nepal with Dharchula of India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by the representatives of Nepal and India on Tuesday. In the presence of Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Renu Kumari Yadav, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Ministry Secretary Rabindra Nath Shrestha signed the MoU at the Ministry in Kathmandu today.

The bridge would enhance cross-border connectivity between the Sudurpaschim Province of Nepal and Uttarakhand State of India across the Mahakali River where people-to-people links exist between communities on both sides of the border.

In a press conference, the Indian Embassy has stated that the bridge would also serve the policy to further mainstream commercial and cultural as well as the people-to-people exchanges.

The bridge is being built in line with the priority shared by both the governments to expand cross-border connectivity for streamlining commercial, cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The construction of the bridge is planned to commence soon, as per a press statement issued by the Indian Embassy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal