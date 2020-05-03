General

The officials of tourism fraternities from Nepal and India have upped consultations to enliven the tourism activities in the post-COVID-19 period.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) Dr Dhananjaya Regmi held talks with chiefs of different tourism organizations from India in video conference to find new ways for activating the tourism sector, the NTB said in a press statement.

Leading tourism personalities and entrepreneurs from India including chair of Indian Travel Agents’ Association Jyoti Mayal, chair of Indian Domestic Tourism Tour Operator Association PP Khanna, chair of Indian Adventure Tour Operator Association Captain Swodesh Kumar, chair of Indian Travel Agents’ Federation Pradeep Lulla and outgoing chair of Indian Outbound Tour Operators Mahendra Vakhariya were present in the consultations, which was coordinated by Buzz Indian Travel’s CEO Sancheet Jain.

On the occasion, NTB CEO Dr Regmi familiarized the Indian business persons about the former’s efforts in the time of crisis. He shared the NTB’s plans taken to lure the Indian tourists as well as the development of new touristic destinations.

Furthermore, discussions were held on joint efforts for the marketing and promotion of tourism activities by reactivating the members of those Indian organizations.

During the meeting, Dr Regmi proposed to form a Nepal-India Tourism Taskforce Committee, according to the NTB’s press release.

Source: National News Agency