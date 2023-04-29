Games, sports

Nepal has entered the final of ACC Men's Premier Cup Cricket tournament.

Nepal ascended to final with the abandoning of the semi-final match held between Nepal and Kuwait at Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground due to rain today.

Nepal has reached the final as the group winner. The match was washed out when Kuwait chasing 281 runs target had made 37 runs at the loss of six wickets in 8.3 overs. Owing to rain the super over was also not held and Nepal reached the final being the group winner.

Nepal as the group 'A' winner and Kuwait as the group 'B' runner up had played the semi-final.

Kuwait's opener Aadnan Idris was dismissed on zero while Rabija Sandaruwan made nine runs. Parawinder Kumar gathered only one, Mit Bhawsar five and Mohammad Aslam 14.

Nepali bowlers, Karan KC and Sompal Kami, took five and one wickets, respectively.

Put into bat after losing the toss, Nepal had amassed 281 runs in 42 overs at the loss of nine wickets.

Captain Rohit Poudel contributed 95 runs with seven boundaries and three sixes off 94 balls. Kushal Malla made 57 runs with four boundaries and four sixes off 44 balls. Likewise, Kushal Bhurtel gathered 43 runs and Asif Sheikh contributed 31 runs for Nepal.

Similarly, Arif Sheikh made 19 runs while Sompal Kami remained unbeaten with 13 runs.

Earlier, the match was reduced to 42 overs after it was halted due to rain. With this win, Nepal would take on UAE in the final on Monday. Kuwait and Oman would play for third position. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal