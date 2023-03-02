Games, sports

Nepal has set its journey for the World Cup by beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final match under the ICC U-19 World Cup Asia Selection.

In the match played today at Eden Garden Oval ground of the UAE, Nepal defeated UAE by seven runs and set its journey for the World Cup to be held in Sri Lanka next year.

Nepal has been selected for the World Cup first time after 2016.

Chasing the 192-run target presented by Nepal, UAE could only gather 184 runs in 48-overs. Ethan Disuja gathered the highest 50 runs off 66 balls for UAE.

Nepali bowlers Dipesh Kandel took five wickets and Subas Bhandari and Hemanta Dhami took two wickets each.

Put into bat after losing toss, Nepal had made 191 runs in 48.5 overs. Captain Dev Khanal scored the highest 51 runs off 84 balls for Nepal.

Likewise, Bishal Bikram KC gathered 38 runs followed by Uttam Thapa Magar (36), Diepsh Kandel (15), Hemanta Dhami (13) and Milan Bohora (10).

For UAE, Dhruba Parasar took three wickets while Harit Setti and captain Ayan Khan took two wickets each. Harshit Seth and Amar Badami took one each for UAE.

In the selection round tournament, Nepal had won all five matches. Nepal beat Singapore in the first match by 86 runs, Kuwait in the second match by 243 runs, Hong Kong in the third match by 9 wickets and Malaysia in the fourth by 10 wickets. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal