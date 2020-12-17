General

The Nepal-Ireland Friendship Society has been established in a bid to develop and promote social, cultural, educational and touristic as well as people’s relations between Nepal and Ireland.

A gathering of the people active in promoting the ties between the two countries from several fronts on Wednesday established the society under the leadership of Gangaram Kandel.

Punam Subedi, Dolindra Prasad Sharma and Prof Dr Laxman Prasad Gautam have been picked as vice-chairpersons while Suman Ghimire has been designated the general secretary of the society.

Likewise, Mukundra Bhusal has been entrusted with the responsibility of secretary for organization and communications while Indira Paneru has been appointed as secretary for public relations and culture. Bishnu Dawadi has been nominated as the treasurer of the society.

The executive members of the society are Shanta Bahadur Malla, Bimal Bhaukaji, Hari Gautam, Badri Dhakal, Krishna Bhattarai, Hari Kumar Thapa, Lawa Subedi, Parbati Chhetri, Kumar Dahal, Bharat Bhardwaj, Kamal Subedi, Shikhar Kuamr Shrestha and Bhojendra KC.

Nepali Ambassador to Ireland is the patron of the society while honorary consulate of Ireland to Nepal, Manoj Kumar Shresth--- a, and Nepal Ireland Society Chair Dipesh Man Shakya are the advisors, the society sources said. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal