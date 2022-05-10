General

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun attended a special function organized here on Tuesday on the occasion of 62nd anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Israel.

Nepal and Israel established diplomatic relations on June 1, 1960.

Former Prime Minister and former Minister for Foreign Affairs Sujata Koirala, addressing the function organized by Israeli ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder, commended Israel's assistance to Nepal for its socioeconomic development including to the agriculture sector.

Similarly, former Minister for Foreign Affairs Rameshnath Pandey stated that mutual goodwill, cooperation and understanding had further strengthened the relations between Nepal and Israel.

On the occasion, Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid expressed his warm wishes on a video congratulatory message. He said, "Israel continues to seek out new opportunities to cooperate with Nepal, considering Nepal a great friend and a partner."

Likewise, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal highlighted the strong bond between the two countries. Stating that Nepal held the view that sustainable peace should be ensured in West Asia through diplomatic means and dialogues, he further said that Nepal believed that peaceful resolution should be sought for conflict.

He also extended thankfulness to the government of Israel on behalf of the government of Nepal for providing assistance during COVID-19 pandemic and during the Gorkha Earthquake.

Israeli ambassador Goder said that Israel and Nepal shared the same values of tolerance, democracy, community solidarity and respect for the other. He also extended his gratitude towards Nepal for granting diplomatic recognition to Israel in difficult circumstances and said Israel would never forget this act.

He reaffirmed his commitment for continued assistance to Nepal in its development endeavors.

Present in event were chiefs of various foreign diplomatic missions in Nepal, Israelis, representatives from business, social and media sector as well as artistes and litterateur.

Israel has been providing assistance to Nepal in the areas of agriculture, education, rural development, tourism and hydro power among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal