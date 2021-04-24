General

A book entitled 'Nepal-Japan Buddha Sambandha' (Buddhist relations between Nepal-Japan) by foreign affairs expert Hiranyalal Shrestha has hit the market.

Senior culture expert Satya Mohan Joshi launched the book amid a function here on Saturday.

Published by Nepal Japan Culture Exchange Association, the book has fundamental issues of Buddha religion and principles and depicts contribution of historic Japanese and Nepali spiritual gurus and individuals to the expansion of religious and cultural ties between Nepal and Japan. It also tells sacrifices and fights by monks Amritananda and Sumangal, Gyanpurnik and other individuals, Jaya Prithivi Bahadur Singh and Min Bahadur Gurung who helped deepen Nepal-Japan ties through various means and collected funds for the development of Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha.

On the occasion, culture expert Joshi praised efforts of the author to deepen the ties between the two countries through arts, culture and religion.

Likewise author Shrestha emphasised financial assistances Nepal has got for its infrastructure development through visits by Japanese people to Nepal as they have mutual love and understanding with Nepali people and heritages of the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal