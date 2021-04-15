Key Issues, politics

The government launched Nepal Land Information System (NELIS) and 'MeroKitta' on Thursday.

With the MeroKitta (my land), an online platform, one can submit land revenue and print the sketch of his/her plot of land. It can be logged in via www.merokitta.dos.gov.np .

Inaugurating the programme organized by Department of Survey to launch NELIS and 'MeroKitta', Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the government had stressed the development and adoption of technology. "If possible, we develop technology ourselves, and if not we acquire it. Government has stressed on investment and acquisition of technology."

PM Oli handed over a service seeker at Kalanki Office of Survey a printed map of her plot of land at the programme.

He further said the government was for modernizing all sectors with the adoption of technology. Utilization of land and self reliance in agriculture is imperative to boost Nepal's economy, the PM reiterated. The surplus could be exported to international market. "Nepal has been self-reliant in fish, meat and egg. Now, we need to be self-reliant in vegetables and food production," he said, adding that we should also change our habits for it.

PM Oli argued that government had been gradually reducing trade deficit but the Covid-19 impeded it.

On a different note, he urged all Nepalis to be further aware in the wake of surge in coronavirus in the neighbouring country, India. "We need to be more watchful at border. Collective efforts are essential for it," he stressed.

Stating that Nepal was recommended for its graduation from the least developed country (LDC) to the developing country, the PM added that the incumbent government was working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. He said that the government had emphasized the use of e-vehicles as part of 'Clean Energy' campaign.

Delay in construction unacceptable

The PM also took exception to the dillydallying in the construction works of the Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project and added that those engaged in slow progress would be fined for compensation. "Delay in construction is not acceptable for us. We will claim compensation from them whosoever they are- from within the country or abroad," PM Oli warned.

The PM was of the view that every day the project witnessed Rs 50 million in loss.

Also speaking at the programme, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Dr Shivamaya Tumbahangphe said that the government had emphasized on online service as the service seekers were having hardships.

"Service seekers visiting survey office and land revenue offices have faced difficulties. We began this (online) service to provide accessible service," she argued.

She also asked the civil employees to mend their working styles. "NELIS and MeroKitta were brought to end the anomalies," Dr Tumbahangphe said.

Ministry Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey said that the service was provided from the Land Revenue Offices at Kalanki, Dillibazar and Bhaktapur from Thursday.

Likewise, Director General at Department Survey Prakash Joshi said that all Land Revenue Offices in the Kathmandu Valley would provide online services within this fiscal year and the service made available from all other land revenue offices across the country in the upcoming fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal