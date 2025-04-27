Nepal Layers Poultry Farmers Association Raises Egg Prices Amid Production Challenges



Kathmandu: The Nepal Layers Poultry Farmers Association has announced an increase in the price of eggs, with large-sized eggs now priced at Rs 430 per crate of 30 pieces, medium-sized eggs at Rs 380, and ‘XL’ eggs at Rs 450 per crate. This decision follows a period where large egg prices had previously dropped to Rs 350 per crate.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the President of the Association, Binod Pokharel, revealed that the decision to raise prices was made during a meeting held on Saturday. The increase comes as a relief to many farmers who have been concerned about selling eggs below cost price. The recent hike is seen as a necessary adjustment in response to market conditions.

Egg prices had fluctuated significantly over the past year, reaching as high as Rs 525 per crate before falling to Rs 350. The recent increase to Rs 450 is attributed to a decrease in egg production caused by intense heat, which has adversely affected poultry, especially in the plains where most egg production occurs.

Madan Pokharel, the secretary of the association, indicated that given the current situation, a further gradual increase in egg prices is likely. The country’s daily egg production currently stands at approximately 3 million eggs.