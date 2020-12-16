Key Issues, politics

Nepal has reiterated its stand towards building a consensus among member countries to convene the stalled 19th SAARC Summit.

At a virtual meeting of the programme committee held at SAARC secretariat today, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal said Nepal's foreign policy has laid special emphasis on the expansion of regional ties and cooperation.

He stressed the need of regional unity towards attaining goals on trade, finance, economic integration, networking and enhancement of people's level relations for the prosperity of SAARC region.

SAARC Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon extended his condolences to the member countries facing loss of lives and properties during the COVID-19 pandemic while highlighting the immense importance of SAARC in addressing regional health issues including the pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal