Games

Nepal lost to UAE in ongoing triangular one-day series under the ICC World Cup Cricket League-2.

UAE defeated Nepal by 68 runs in today's match held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While chasing 208-run target set by UAE, Nepal was limited to 139 runs losing all wickets in 31.5 overs.

Kushal Malla gathered the highest 60 runs for Nepal. Sandeep Lamichhane remained unbeaten with 26 runs and Ashif Sheikh gathered 17 runs.

Rohan Mustafa and Kartik Mayiyappan took three wickets each for UAE while Juned Siddiki sent two Nepali batsmen to pavilion.

Put into bat first, UAE had scored 207 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs.

UAE has ascended to fifth position with wins in 14 matches and lose in 13 out of 30 matches while Nepal reached sixth position with wins in 13 matches and lose in 15 matches. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal