Nepali Congress (NC) general secretary and newly-elected House of Representatives (HoR) member Gagan Kumar Thapa has vowed to finalize the Mass Communications Bill and Nepal Media Council Bill after open discussions.

At a programme on ‘Gender Responsive Communications Policy’ organized by Press Council Nepal with support from the UNESCO here Tuesday, Thapa committed to finalizing both the bills through broader consultations.

Likewise, National Assembly (NA) member Dr Bimala Rai Paudyal said that women-friendly environment should be enabled in the mass media.

On the occasion, she argued that provision should be ensured to provide license to the journalists reasoning that this could be useful in abiding by the journalists code of conducts.

However, newly-elected HoR member Sobina Gautam stressed on the need of amending to the Press Council Nepal Act and the Women Responsible Media Guidelines, 2076 BS should be reviewed.

During the event, Chairman of Press Council Nepal Bal Krishna Basnet said that the task of regulations of the media industry was a tough job for the Council since the Press Council Nepal Act made in 2048 BS was not rightly amended.

Source: National News Agency Nepal