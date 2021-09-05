Key Issues

The 74th Regional Committee Session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia is taking place virtually from September 6-10 in Kathmandu.

Issues on the table at the meeting include ways for preparedness and strengthening response to the public health emergency, speedy efforts to prevent and control non-infectious diseases, it has been said. Issues like monitoring the progress of health access and revival of the school health programme will also be discussed. The countries based in the South-East Asia Region are Nepal, India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, South Korea and Timor-Leste.

"The ongoing pandemic and measures to ‘build back better’ essential health services to achieve universal health coverage are among the key issues that health ministers of Member countries of WHO South-East Asia Region will deliberate upon next week," according to the WHO.

The meeting will be attended by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Health Ministers and senior health officials of Member countries of the Region, UN Agencies, partners, donors, and civil society representatives.

The meeting will also take stock of the progress being made in the Region on resolutions adopted at previous Regional Committee meetings. Measles and rubella elimination by 2023, improvement in access to essential medical products, the South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund and strengthening of health systems to accelerate delivery of services for non-communicable diseases at the primary health care level, would be featured in the meeting, it is said.

At a press briefing organised ahead of the meeting on Sunday, Minister of State for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha said that future policies, formulation of strategies, discussions on progress report and approval of budget and programmes would be held in the five-day-long meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal