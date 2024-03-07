Nepal out of SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship

Kathmandu: Host Nepal is no longer in the race in SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024. In the tournament underway in the capital, Nepal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to India in the final league match today. India trounced Nepal by 10-0 in today's match held at the ANFA complex in Satdobato. India scored 6 goals in the first half and four more in the second half, including a suicide goal from Nepal. Nepal registered just one win in the tournament. In the first match, Nepal lost to Bangladesh by 0-2 while it defeated Bhutan with a 3-0 goal difference in the second match. With the win, India has entered the final of the tournament. India will face Bangladesh for the championship title. The final match of the league stage will be played between Bhutan and Bangladesh on Friday. Source: National News Agency Nepal