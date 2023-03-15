business, Trading

Nepal has participated in the 10th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition 2023 in Doha of Qatar.

Federation of Export Entrepreneurs Nepal is attending the expo that kicked off at the Doha Convention Centre today. The expo will run till March 19.

According to Federation office secretary Dipesh Ghimire, a 21-member team led by Federation Vice-President Govinda Prasad Ghimire is attending the event.

Nepal will be presenting tea products, herbs, cardamom, ginger, dairy products and so on in the event.

Alternative Herbal Products Pvt Ltd, Himalayan Bio trade, Kanchanjangha Tea Estate, Ilam Tea Production Company, Everest Large Cardamom and Herbs Production and Processing Company Limited are to represent Nepal in the expo.

Qatar has also taken part in the six-day fair jointly organised by the Government of Qatar, the Nepali Embassy in Qatar and the Federation. The fair aims to promote Nepali original productions.

On the occasion, B2B meeting and business agreements between Nepal and Qatar would take place, said the Federation.

The expo and business agreements between the two countries are expected to help in promoting Nepal's original productions and their exports.

Source: National News Agency Nepal