Nepal is competing against hosts Vietnam in the second match under the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers today. The match is taking place at the Việt Trì Stadium, Phú Thọ Province, Vietnam at 5.45 pm Nepal time.

Nepal will be looking for its first win while Vietnam its second straight win. Nepal conceded 0-3 defeat to Thailand in the first match held on Wednesday. Hosts Vietnam defeated Chinese Taipei 4-0 in the first game.

Nepal, which is in Group F, is in the third place in this tournament. Nepal has not been able to score a single point so far. Vietnam is at the top of the score tally with three points and Thailand is in the second spot with two points.

Source: National News Agency Nepal