General

Senior Sub Inspector Purushottam Nepali and members of his expedition team have successfully ascended Mount Lobuche.

Nepali is a part of the expedition team that is on the mission to climb Mount Everest to plant the national flag and flags of Nepal Police and Interpol (the International Criminal Police Organization) in the world's highest peak to mark the centenary of the Interpol.

Nepal is 100th member of the Interpol that was established in 1923. Mt Lobuche (6,119 meters) is located in Solukhumbu district.

Inspector General of Police Basanta Bahadur Kunwar on April 13 handed Nepali the national flag and the flags of the Nepal police and the Interpol, and equipment used for mountaineering at a farewell programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal