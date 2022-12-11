Games

Nepal Police honoured its sportspersons who had clinched medals in various games in the 9th National Games held in Pokhara last October.

Honouring the sportspersons amid a programme here Sunday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dhiraj Pratap Singh viewed that the Nepal Police’s dignity had further heightened because of the excellent results achieved by the sportspersons in various national and international competitions.

He lauded the hard work, perseverance and dedication of the sportspersons and appealed to them to continue with their struggle, sacrifices and meditation. Singh urged the sportspersons to harness more potential and develop themselves as the best players besides contributing to the institutional growth of the organization.

According to him, the medalist players had significantly contributed to hold the recently parliamentary elections peacefully.

Similarly, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sahakul Bahadur Thapa said that the Nepal Police had been participating in various sport activities and breeding national and international players, thereby significantly contributing to the nation’s sports sector.

The Nepal Police’s players had finished in third place bagging 61 gold medals, 61 silver and 72 bronze in the 9th National Games.

In the Sunday event, the gold medalists received Rs 10,000 each from Nepal Police, while silver medalists Rs 7,000 and bronze medalist Rs 5,000.

Source: National News Agency Nepal