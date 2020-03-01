General

The Nepali government deferred international tourism promotional activities planned as part of Visit Nepal Year-2020 due to the novel COVID-19 epidemic.

It is a major setback for the Visit Nepal Year campaign under which the Himalayan country targeted to attract two million foreign tourists almost double from foreign tourist arrivals in 2019. Nepal received 1.19 million foreign tourists last year according to the Department of Immigration.

We are postponing the international tourism promotion for the time being Yogesh Bhattarai minister for culture tourism and civil aviation said Saturday. During this crisis period we will introduce measures to promote domestic tourism.

Bishwombher Ghimire programme coordinator at the Visit Nepal Year Secretariat said the planned promotional campaign at Berlin Tourism Fair in Germany was cancelled after the fair itself was called off by the organiser. The planned promotional events in China have also been cancelled he said.

According to Ghimire the government's priority has now shifted to building necessary infrastructure to handle the possible influx of foreign tourists when the situation gets better.

During the Visit Nepal Year Nepal's biggest hope for meeting the target of foreign tourists' inflow was on arrivals from India and China the two largest source markets for Nepal's tourism.

In 2019 Nepal attracted 254150 Indian tourists and 169543 Chinese tourists according to the immigration office. However after the outbreak of the disease most of the flights between China and Nepal have been suspended which will affect the inflow of Chinese tourists this year.

However Nepali tourism experts say it is not time to lament about the number of tourists but to express solidarity with people affected by the epidemic. We should use this crisis period to extend support or sympathy to the Chinese and we can also come up with creative ideas to focus on post crisis marketing strategies said Deepak Raj Joshi former chief executive officer at Nepal Tourism Board the main tourism promotion body of Nepal.

At this time we can focus on the promotion of domestic tourism as we did in the past after the earthquake in 2015.

Joshi also suggested that the Nepali government should provide some incentives to tourism entrepreneurs to help cope with the losses

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)