General

Nepal has posted a 234-run target for Papua New Guinea in the second edition of one-day series underway in Oman.

Elected into batting after winning the toss, Nepal made 233 runs in 49.3 overs by losing all wickets. For Nepal, the 128-run partnership between Rohit Kumar Poudel and Karan KC remained a huge help the country get going. Poudel hit 86 runs off 123 balls with three sixes and two boundaries.

Likewise, KC contributed 42 runs from 26 balls with four sixes and two fours. For the country, Captain Gyanendra Malla made 45 runs off 70 balls including two sixes and three boundaries while Binod Bhandari contributed 17 and Sompal Kami 11.

Now, Papua New Guinea is batting against Nepal. Earlier in the first one-day series, Nepal had defeated Papua New Guinea by two wickets.

Source: National News Agency Nepal