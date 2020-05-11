General

Nepal is immediately setting up an Armed Police Force border outpost (BOP) near Kalapani area at Byas rural municipality in Darchula district. The government had decided to construct the BOP last November. The process was delayed after the announcement of the lockdown although preparations had been made to that end.

The BOP is to be set up at Chhangru of Byas rural municipality after India on Friday inaugurated a road that it has constructed from Pithoragadh up to Manasarobar of China passing through the Nepali territories of Kalapani and Lipulek.

APF Nepal No. 50 Battalion’s Deputy Superintendent, Dambar Bahadur Bista, said preparations for inaugurating the BOP at Chhangru of Byas have reached the final stage. He said the works related to station a BOP by sending the APF at Gaga are almost complete.

According to him, preparations are being made to dispatch an APF squadron along with logistics to the site by Wednesday. DSP Bista added that preparations have been made to send a team of 25 APF personnel under the command of an Inspector to Chhangru for the time-being.

Two units of Nepal Police stationed at Chhayalek of Tinkar and at Sitapul of Chhangru before this have shifted to Dumling of Byas rural municipality at present.

District Police Office Darchula’s information officer Surendra Prasad Joshi said preparations are being made to dispatch one unit of Nepal Police along with the APF squadron to Byas. He said the Nepal Police team was also ready to mobilise.

Chief District Officer Yadunath Poudel said they are in discussion regarding how to manage the dispatch of a big group comprising the two teams of security personnel at once.

Source: National News Agency