Nepal has received a new installment of booster vaccines against COVID-19.

Provided by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) under the COVAX, the vaccines were transported to Nepal on an aircraft of the Qatar Airways, said Dr Surendra Chaurasiya, chief of the Logistic Management Section under the Department of Health Services.

The 345,600 doses of vaccines reached Nepal today morning, he said.

Earlier, Nepal received the booster shots amounting to 691,200 doses on February 13 and 16. As per the agreement, the Government of Germany will provide 1.5 million booster shots. Of the amounts, Nepal received over 1.3 million doses so far. The remaining doses will arrive on February 23 and 27, said Dr Chaurasiya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal