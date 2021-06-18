General

The Government of Ireland has provided different health supplies to Nepal. Under the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, Nepal received tranches of critical healthcare equipments an supplies supported by the Government of Denmark and the Government of Ireland to help Nepal fight against COVID-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

At a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning, the Ambassador of EU to Nepal, Nona Deprez, along with the Honorary Counsel of Denmark and the representative of the Consulate of Ireland based in Kathmandu, handed over the medical equipment and supplies to Minister for Health and Population Sher Bahadur Tamang.

The Danish consignment, a part of which will arrive on Saturday, includes 26 ventilators, 50 nasal flow canula and other essential medical supplies.

Similarly, the Irish support contains 72 oxygen concentrators, 44 ventilators, 12 BPAP machines, 400 oximeters, accessories and protective gears, among others.

On the occasion, Minister Tamang on the behalf of the government of Nepal thanked the governments and peoples of both the countries for their support of health supplies to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Tamang also appreciated the important role being played by the EU agencies in logistics and coordination.

Source: National News Agency Nepal