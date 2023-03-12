Games, sports

Nepal has retained its ODI status after registering a thrilling win over the United Arab Emirates in the final tri-series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League-2 at the Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

The ODI status will be valid for the next four years. According to the provision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) provides the ODI status to a team remaining within the top five places under the League-2.

With this win, Nepal has climbed to the fourth position ahead of other three participating countries.

Out of the total 36 matches a participating country has to play under the League, Nepal has so far played 34, collecting 36 points.

Similarly, UAE has got 31 points from 34 games it played so far, being in the sixth place. Elected into bat first after winning the toss, Nepal made 248 runs in 49.2 overs losing all wickets. Their start was not so good that they lost three wickets for only 22 runs.

However, Capitan Rohit Kumar Paudel balanced the match by scoring 77 runs off 112 deliveries with nine boundaries. He was named the player of the match.

Similarly, Aarif Shekh contributed 43 runs off 52 balls, Gulsan Jha 37 off 31, Dipendra Singh Airee 34 off 19 and Bhim Sarki 29 off 37.

For UAE, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa and Zawar Farid took two wickets each. Similarly, Aryan Lakra and Junaid Siddique bagged one each.

Nepal shined in the bowling contributing to their win. Chasing the 249-run target, UAE was dismissed for meagre 71 runs in 22.5 overs at the loss of all wickets.

They hit only eight runs before losing four wickets. Except three players, UAE's other players did not score in double digits. Aayan Afzal hit highest 29 runs, and Ashwanth Valthapa 14. Similarly, Karthik Meiyappan remained unbeaten on 11.

For Nepal, Lalit Narayan Rajbamshi contributed significantly to make the team victorious as he bagged five wickets conceding 20 runs off 47 balls with two maiden overs.

Similarly, Sandeep Lamichhane took two wickets conceding 14 runs off 24 balls. Also, Sompal Kami, Airee and Jha claimed one each.

Source: National News Agency Nepal