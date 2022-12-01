Entertainment

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today said Nepal is rich and prosperous in arts and culture.

“Nepal’s historic antiques, cultural assets, sculpture, music and drama are equally popular in international arena as at home,” he referred while inaugurating the 13th academic assembly of the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts here today.

He stressed the need for protecting artists and their creations as he said are invaluable assets and identity of the country.

“There is a need for all of us to pledge to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country through the promotion of arts and culture while protecting and conserving them internationally. The Academy was established with the aim of conserving and protecting fine arts, and carrying out a research and publicising them at home and abroad,” said PM Deuba.

Stating that the country has given a birth to many artists, he recalled that Araniko, one of the great artists and architects, expanded the Nepali sculpture after creating many arts in neighbouring China.

The Prime Minister added, “The arts by Araniko in China are alive and continue to promote the identity of the nation. Arts and culture are now considered as the world heritages, and international organisations including the UNESCO are facilitating to protect such assets.”

He took time to advise the Academy to cooperate with other related organisations including the UNECSO in the protection and promotion of art, culture and heritages which he said are precious for the future generation as well. The head-of-the government stressed that the Academy should ensure the transfer of skills and practices in the relevant sector to the new generation.

He pledged to manage budget required to build a 17-feet tall idol of national luminary Araniko.

It is needed for the Academy to hunt hidden talents in the country, prepare their profiles, protect and promote their works nationally and globally. The government is determined to cooperate with the Academy in this regard, according to the Prime Minister.

Source: National News Agency Nepal