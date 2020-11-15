General

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel has said that every Nepali has started to own the Nepal Sambat as Nepal’s indigenous calendar year. In a message of best wishes on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1141 today, he said the Nepal Sambat that came into being in commemoration of national luminary Shakhadhar Sakhwa is observed specially by the Newar community but is now a common festival for all.

Diverse religion and culture has united the country, he said while wishing for good health, peace and prosperity of all the residents of the Province and the country on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1141.

Source: National News Agency Nepal