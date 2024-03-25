Nepal Sambat software and App handed over to govt.

Kathmandu: The 'tithimiti.com' software and Nepal Sambat Mobile App developed by Spiralogics International has been handed over to the government. Foundation's Chairperson Gyanram Shrestha, Spiralogics International's Chief Engineer Arun Thapa handed over the software and the App to the Head of the Government Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' amid a programme organized at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers today. The National Luminary Sankhadhar Sakhwa Foundation coordinated for the development of the software and the App. Prime Minister Dahal, on the occasion, expressed his belief that the calculation of Nepal Sambat, which was considered to be tough, would be easier with the new App. He viewed that the App needs to be further managed and assured that it will come into force. Now the software has been launched, Nepal Sambat, Bikram Sambat and Iswi Sambat (different types of calendars) can be used simultaneously from anywhere in the world, said Shrestha, Chairperson of F oundation, adding that the software and App could be downloaded on both laptop and desktops and could be run offline as well. It may be noted that the Nepal Sambat was initiated in commemoration of the contribution of Sankhadhar Sakhwa who absolved the debt of the poor farmers and set the culture of social justice and equality during his time. Currently, Nepal Sambat 1144 is running as per this indigenous calendar. Shrestha informed that users could go back and forth hundreds of years of Bikram Sambat and Iswi Sambat to see date, days and thithi with this software. It is believed that the software and App could facilitate in the delivery of the government's business in the wake of the incumbent government deciding to use Nepal Sambat mandatorily in the government's business. Present in the programme were Chief Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal and human rights activist Malla K Sundar among others. Source: National News Agency Nepal