Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed the belief that Nepal’s own ‘Nepal Sambat’ initiated by national luminary Shankhadhar Shakhwa would strengthen national unity enhancing mutual understanding, harmony and fraternity in the country.

Extending best wishes to the programme organized to offer garland to the statue of luminary Shakhwa in Madhyapur Thimi on the occasion of 1141 Nepal Sambat today, President Bhandari opined to extend the sphere of Nepal Sambat as Nepali cultural festivals were making harmony and tolerance further strengthened.

The message further reads that the Nepal Sambat was initiated by Shakhwa during the regime of Raghabdev, a Lichchhavi king after making then debt hit people debt free by Shakhwa in his own initiation. The day further inspires us to join hands in social services, the message reads.

In a similar message, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the day is a special commemoration of Sakhwa, as a leader of reforms in the then Kathmandu valley and promoter of Nepal Sambat. The diverse and indigenous traditions of the country stand as a common asset of the nation, which has been internalized as the foundation of nation building.

Stating that the country has entered the stage of new building in physical infrastructure and human development as per the new Constitution, Prime Minister Oli said he was confident of receiving support of all in realizing the national aspiration of prosperous Nepal, happy Nepalis through unity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal