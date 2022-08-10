General

Nepal Sanskrit University central office, Beljhundi, in Dang, which was locked for the past three months, has been opened from Wednesday.

Nepal Students Union had locked up the central office of the University on May 2 putting forth various demands. Although discussions were held frequently between University administration and NSU regarding unlocking the padlock, the NSU had been rejecting to open the university saying its demands were not addressed.

The NSU today opened the lock after High Court, Tulasipur, on August 7 issued an interim order to remove the padlock, determining it was not appropriate to padlock the Sanskrit University central office.

Saying daily activities were halted due to padlock at the University for long, advocate Kul Bahadur Dangi had filed a petition against padlock.

The NSU had locked the office of Rector, vice-chancellor, registrar and administration putting forth 14-point demands including investigation on irregularities at University, arrangement of student-friendly curriculum and investing 30 per cent amount received from shutters of hostel for development of hostel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal