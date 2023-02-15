General

The Nepal Sanskrit University will offer courses on naturopathy and yoga science. This is the first time in the country that the university has incorporated both the streams in its curriculum, said the University's Registrar Madhav Adhikari.

For this, preparations were underway to construct a building at Beljhundi at a cost of Rs 430 million, he said.

Preparations were afoot to establish a 200-bed integrated teaching hospital for students pursuing Bachelor's level in naturopathy and yoga science, he said. The provincial and federal governments have cooperated in this initiative. The governments in the previous two fiscal years allocated Rs 180 million for the project.

Similarly, an Environmental Impact Assessment has been completed as well. The hospital spanning six bigha of land at Beljhundi is estimated to cost Rs 680 million.

The University has called for an e-bidding for the construction of a medicinal herb park.

The park will be built in 18 bigha of land in the south of the University central office at A cost of over Rs 74 million, said Adhikari.

Similarly, work to design curriculum of Vaastu science (architectural engineering) was underway, he said, adding that the subject would be taught shortly.

Also, preparations were ongoing to organise the University's convocation in two months, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal