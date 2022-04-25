General

Nepal's air safety rating has increased as per the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety audit.

The Nepal Air Safety Audit team as per its preliminary policy has been able to keep total compliance rate to 70.1 percent with the rise of three percent than earlier.

At a press conference organized here Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) shared that Nepal's compliance rate is above the average in ICAO's air safety audit.

On the occasion, CAAN Director-General Pradeep Adhikari said Nepal has been able to impart a message that its sky is safe by increasing the safety audit score by three percent than before.

However, the European Union-imposed air restriction has not been lifted in case of the country despite its rise in safety rating of ICAO audit. The CAAN believes that this progress would surely help Nepal in coming days.

The EU has banned Nepali aircrafts in European skies noting air safety sensitivities since 2014.

Source: National News Agency Nepal