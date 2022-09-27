General

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Paudel has signed the Country Programme Framework (CPF) related to the international atomic energy.

With the signing of the CPF (2022-27) during the 66th General Conference of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Nepal is eligible for receiving cooperation from the IAEA in the areas of radiation safety and nuclear security, food and agriculture, health and nutrition, drinking water and environment, energy and industry and nuclear knowledge development and management.

The Minister also addressed the 66th Session of the IAEA. On the occasion, he said, “Nepal, being a party to the disarmament-related international treaties or conventions, has always remained committed to the peaceful use of nuclear technology, nuclear non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament,” according to the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, Vienna.

Referring to Nepal’s commitment to global peace and disarmament, he reiterated Nepal’s firm belief that nuclear science and technology should only be used for peaceful purposes within the safeguard framework of IAEA. He highlighted Nepal’s various policy measures it has adopted in the field of nuclear science and technology.

The Minister also attended an event celebrating 50th anniversary of RCA (Regional Cooperative Agreement for Research, Development and Training Related to Nuclear Science and Technology for Asia and the Pacific. He appreciated IAEA and RCA for their valuable support and cooperation in the development of nuclear science and technology. He said that Nepal was constantly working on improving capacities in nuclear science and its peaceful appreciation through various technical cooperative projects and RCA projects.

The Minister leads the Nepali delegation to the IAEA RCA ministerial level meeting and the 66th General Conference of the IAEA going on in Vienna since September 26. It will conclude on September 30.

Source: National News Agency Nepal