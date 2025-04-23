Nepal Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam



Kathmandu: Nepal has unequivocally condemned the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. “We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and express our sincere wishes for the swift and full recovery of those injured,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Nepal stands in steadfast solidarity with the Government and people of India in this time of sorrow.

According to National News Agency Nepal, as many as 26 people were killed and 10 others were injured in the attack. The statement from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the country’s firm and principled position against terrorism. It emphasized that Nepal condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and believes that such acts cannot and should not be justified on any ground.