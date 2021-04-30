General

Dhangadhi Football Club and Laitpur City AFC shared points after they played a draw match in the Nepal Super League on Thursday.

Dhangadhi and Lalitpur played draw with 1-1 goal at Dasharath Stadium. Lalitpur had missed penalty chance in the first half of the match.

In the 73rd minutes of the match, foreign player Olaole netted a head goal to put Dhangadhi to the forefront. In no time, Lalitpur equalized in 79th minutes with a goal from its striker Ranjan Bista.

With equal goal in the match, Dhangadhi and Lalitpur have shared one point each. Dhangadhi has gained four points from three matches while Lalitpur has gathered two points from three matches. ----

Source: National News Agency Nepal