Nepal Telecom is going to distribute e-SIM to its customers starting today.

The state-owned Telecom Company is going to distribute free e-SIM from its counter in Sundhara, Kathmandu.

Postpaid and prepaid customers of the company who are currently using ‘physical’ SIMs can be changed to e-SIMs for free, said NT spokesperson Shovan Adhikari. Customers will however need a mobile set that support e-SIM.

Existing customers of Telecom who have mobile sets that support e-SIM will have to fill and submit the required form to get the e-SIM. Apart from mobile sets, e-SIM can be used in other wearable devices like smart watches.

Source: National News Agency Nepal