General

The Nepal Telecom (NT), government-owned telecom service provider, is set to distribute e-SIM to its subscribers. The Nepal Telecom has reached an agreement with Monty UK Global to provide e-SIM in the near future.

The agreement was signed recently between chief business officer of Nepal Telecom Sangeeta Pahadi and Chief Executive Officer of Ultimate Horizon Technologies Pvt. Limited, Aditya Anand. As per the agreement, Monty UK Global will provide the necessary platform to distribute e-SIM service to the customers of Nepal Telecom.

Nepal Telecom is going to distribute e-SIM in the process of introducing new technology and the necessary work for this will start soon, said Chief Business Officer Pahadi.

With the availability of e-SIM, there is no need for a physically used SIM card like the present. However, customers would need a handset that supports e-SIM.

Apart from mobile sets, e-SIM can also be used on other devices and smart watches and various types of wearable devices. Nepal Telecom has stated that all the existing users can use e-SIM while new users can also get it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal